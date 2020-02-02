Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,183 shares during the quarter. Godaddy makes up 2.2% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,893,902 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

GDDY stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.21. 1,347,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

