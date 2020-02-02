Gold Poker Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $194.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 129.5% higher against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $40,581.00 and $194.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

