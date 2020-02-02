GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Down 19% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $147,119.00 and $6,787.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 19% against the dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005438 BTC.

999 (999) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000298 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000910 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,964,353 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

