Golem (GNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.17 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Golem has a total market capitalization of $45.93 million and $6.17 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Koinex, OOOBTC and Upbit. During the last week, Golem has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Upbit, BitMart, BitBay, Livecoin, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Koinex, Zebpay, WazirX, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, ABCC, YoBit, Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex, Iquant, Liqui, Bithumb, Tux Exchange, BigONE, OKEx, Bitbns, HitBTC, Mercatox, Huobi, Coinbe, OOOBTC, Braziliex, Gate.io, Tidex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

