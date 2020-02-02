Golos (GOLOS) Price Hits $0.0009

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Golos has a market cap of $166,820.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. In the last seven days, Golos has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000578 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000769 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Golos

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 195,602,500 coins. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain. The official website for Golos is golos.io.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and RuDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

