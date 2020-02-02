Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Graham (NYSE:GHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 72,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Graham has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Graham by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graham by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graham by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,793 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Graham by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

