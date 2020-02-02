Graphcoin Trading Up 55.1% This Week (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023952 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00124922 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 261.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001003 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

