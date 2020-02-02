Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of GWO opened at C$34.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.41.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$14.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

