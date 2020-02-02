GreenMed Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.77 or 0.02971909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

