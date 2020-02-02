Grid+ Price Up 9.4% This Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Grid+ has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.