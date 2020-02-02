GridCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $319.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and C-CEX. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $319.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,294,903 coins and its circulating supply is 397,641,871 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.