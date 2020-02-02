Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Achieves $38.55 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $38.55 million and approximately $35.76 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00012395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, BitForex and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000572 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000886 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 32,990,640 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bisq, TradeOgre, Hotbit, Coinall, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

