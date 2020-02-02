Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 193.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 639,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 46.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 128,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 264.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,838.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

