Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.31% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

In other news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

