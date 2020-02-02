Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPV shares. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 77.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 63,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 113.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 31.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

