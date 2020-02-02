Guider (GDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,507.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Guider has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $12,507.00 and $72.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

