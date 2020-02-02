GXChain Price Tops $0.51 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00005380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, BigONE and Gate.io. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $33.04 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00020381 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE, QBTC, DragonEX, Binance, OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

