Hacken Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Hacken has a market capitalization of $566,911.00 and approximately $734.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and Kuna. During the last week, Hacken has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.05897612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00034938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Hacken

HKN is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kuna, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

