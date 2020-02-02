Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 18,939 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Halliburton worth $46,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

HAL stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

