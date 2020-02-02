Happycoin (HPC) Achieves Market Cap of $296,616.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.01238850 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000776 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

