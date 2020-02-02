HarmonyCoin Hits Market Cap of $101.00 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. HarmonyCoin has a total market cap of $101.00 and $12.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity.

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

