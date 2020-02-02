Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,178 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 104,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

