Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $556.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $397.00 and a twelve month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.96.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

