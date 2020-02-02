Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.37 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $98.66 and a 1-year high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

