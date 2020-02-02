Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.87 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $39.72 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

