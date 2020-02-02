Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.19 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK opened at $142.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

