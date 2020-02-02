Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $175.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

