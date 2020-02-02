Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 521,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,631,000 after purchasing an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,299,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

