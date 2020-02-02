Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

NYSE:HCA opened at $138.80 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,197 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,282 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

