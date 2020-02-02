Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PAYX stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.13 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

