Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.73.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $381.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $282.74 and a 1 year high of $393.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.