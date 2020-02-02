Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,470 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

