Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 51,706 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,706 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

