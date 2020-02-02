Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of State Street by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 26.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,365. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

NYSE STT opened at $75.63 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

