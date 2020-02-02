Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $34.50 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 5.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

