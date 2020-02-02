HashBX Hits Market Capitalization of $903,544.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $903,544.00 and approximately $540.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.77 or 0.06010245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00126994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

