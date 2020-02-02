HashCoin Market Cap Tops $787,998.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $787,998.00 and $3,966.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.88 or 0.05969254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00126915 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

