Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Cap of $4.11 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003756 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $72,402.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,435.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.68 or 0.02029027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.73 or 0.04062025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00756931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00784134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009392 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00714767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,594,108 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.