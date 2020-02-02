Havy Market Capitalization Achieves $14,508.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Havy token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Havy has a total market capitalization of $14,508.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Havy has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023676 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00124913 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00038809 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000769 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,620,230,111 tokens. Havy’s official website is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Havy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

