Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HE stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

