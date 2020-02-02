HBZ coin One Day Volume Hits $21,270.00 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Bitlish and Mercatox. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $21,270.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.62 or 0.05973392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024825 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126992 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Mercatox, Bitlish and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.