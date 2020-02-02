Head to Head Analysis: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) versus Jagged Peak Energy (NASDAQ:JAG)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get PDC Energy alerts:

This table compares PDC Energy and Jagged Peak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 8.49% -5.40% -2.86% Jagged Peak Energy 29.01% 9.85% 4.80%

Risk and Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Jagged Peak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.55 billion 0.86 $2.02 million ($2.96) -7.29 Jagged Peak Energy $581.64 million 3.02 $165.46 million $0.64 12.86

Jagged Peak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jagged Peak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PDC Energy and Jagged Peak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 2 14 0 2.88 Jagged Peak Energy 0 7 7 0 2.50

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $48.62, suggesting a potential upside of 125.18%. Jagged Peak Energy has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 28.59%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Jagged Peak Energy.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy beats PDC Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.