Head to Head Comparison: Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rare Element Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Rare Element Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Rare Element Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -84.60% -80.63% Rare Element Resource N/A -351.55% -75.50%

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resource has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Rare Element Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Rare Element Resource N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Corvus Gold and Rare Element Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rare Element Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 262.50%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Rare Element Resource.

Summary

Corvus Gold beats Rare Element Resource on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rare Element Resource

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

