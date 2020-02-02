Head-To-Head Contrast: Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) & MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envision Solar International and MoSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $6.16 million 5.38 -$3.60 million N/A N/A MoSys $16.60 million 0.28 -$11.41 million N/A N/A

Envision Solar International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoSys.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -61.28% -173.39% -56.18% MoSys -99.21% -14.97% -8.95%

Risk & Volatility

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of MoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Envision Solar International and MoSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envision Solar International presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Envision Solar International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than MoSys.

Summary

Envision Solar International beats MoSys on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

