Head-To-Head Contrast: HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) & DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and DAIWA SEC GRP I/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 5.59% 22.65% 10.19% DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 8.55% 3.25% 0.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and DAIWA SEC GRP I/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 DAIWA SEC GRP I/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and DAIWA SEC GRP I/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENNES & MAURIT/ADR $24.23 billion 1.49 $1.47 billion $0.18 24.16 DAIWA SEC GRP I/S $6.50 billion 1.21 $580.13 million N/A N/A

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DAIWA SEC GRP I/S.

Summary

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR beats DAIWA SEC GRP I/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms. The company provides its products under the H&M, COS, Weekday, Cheap Monday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET, and Afound. As of March 29, 2018, it had approximately 4,900 stores in 72 markets, including franchise markets; and 47 online markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About DAIWA SEC GRP I/S

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 154 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and call centers. The wholesale segment provides sales and trading services of equities, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products to customers, including institutional investors and corporations; and underwriting services for equities and bonds, initial public offerings, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The Asset Management segment establishes and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; offers investment advisory services to pension funds and other institutional investors; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in venture, private equity, corporate loan, and energy investment activities. The company also provides research and consulting, information systems, banking, and other support services, as well as investment management, and advisory and agency services; and lends and borrows real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

