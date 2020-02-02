Head to Head Review: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) & CENT PUERTO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CEPU)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tenaga Nasional Bhd alerts:

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.53 $1.59 billion N/A N/A CENT PUERTO S A/S $506.42 million 1.12 $621.95 million $4.07 0.92

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than CENT PUERTO S A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and CENT PUERTO S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.53%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Volatility and Risk

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A CENT PUERTO S A/S 3.88% 3.06% 1.65%

Summary

CENT PUERTO S A/S beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.