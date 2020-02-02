Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after acquiring an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215,455 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 632,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 602,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 138,045 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

