Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthequity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthequity by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 632,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,195,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthequity by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215,455 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

