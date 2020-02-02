Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $865,758.00 worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,816,690,318 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

