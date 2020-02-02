HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $2.50 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $721.13 million and $1.15 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00026492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006570 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004006 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000529 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

